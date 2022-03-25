Indore: World Bank team meets collector to know success story of cleanest city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of World Bank on Friday visited Indore and met collector Manish Singh to know the success story of cleanliness of the city.

The team members discussed the collector about best performance in Solid Waste Management and consistent cleanliness of Indore.

Collector Singh informed that the city had written a new chapter in solid waste management with the cooperation of public representatives, media, administration and citizens of the city.

The team also discussed the gas being generated from the Bio-CNG plant and the operation of city buses from it.

Notably, the team is providing support to the central government to promote the technologies in other cities of the nation. For the same, the team visited the city and studied in detail about the production of high calorific value gas from the Bio CNG plant which is operating on waste segregation.

The World Bank team will also undertake a physical visit to the Bio CNG plant today.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 01:23 PM IST