Indore: ​​​NDC officers learn about city's uniqueness​

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

​National Defence College (NDC) officers are on a three-day tour of the city. On Wednesday, they interacted with the collector Manish Singh and other officials to know about the achievements of the city. They are visiting various places in the county to understand the socio-economic perspective through the prism of national defence.​

​The interaction was held at the AICTSL meeting room in which collector and district magistrate Manish Singh, additional commissioner of police Manish Kapooria, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, SDS of National Defence College ​Major​ General Hari​ ​B Pillai, IPS Solomon​ ​Yash Kumar and other representatives of ​NDS and district administration were present.​

Collector Singh informed the ​NDC ​officers about the outstanding features of the city​. He said 5 lakh people were present at the Rangpachami Ger of which 30 per cent of them were women and the elderly. However, there were no cases of molestation or any law and order problem which is proof of the self-discipline of the people of the city. He said due to the solidarity of the people and the public representatives, the city has won the cleanest city tag five times.

​Collector Singh informed that in foreign countries solid waste is collected once in seven days but solid waste is collected daily from residential areas and twice a day from commercial areas.

In the city, the waste is segregated at the source itself, ​and processing of wet and dry waste is done separately, due to which the calorific value of the energy generated here is many times more.​ He informed that houses ​for the poor ​are being constructed on sandwich panel technology​ in the city.​ The priority is given to innovation over conventional technology.

​Singh said apart from keeping land and water clean, the administration is now focussing on controlling air pollution.​ The aim is to ensure that air quality of the city becomes best among metro cities in the country.

Collector Singh said that efforts are also being made to make the city an IT hub. Star​tup park and data collection park will also be​ established here.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 08:33 PM IST