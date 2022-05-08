Bhopal: Make appointments in minority institutions, says NMC member

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Member of National Minority Commission, Syed Shehzadi, has expressed displeasure over the fact that the state government has not appointed people in minority organisations where all posts are lying vacant. Shehzadi was on a four- day visit to the city from May 4.

She said that chairmen of state minority commission, MP Waqf Board and Madarsa Board had not been appointed for the past several years. Even the members for these bodies were not appointed by the state government.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, Shehzadi said that she would write to the state government to make appointments in the minority organisations. “It should have been done by now. I will write to the CM and urge him to do it on priority basis,” said Shehzadi.

“Delegations of priests from Jain, Sikh and Buddhist religions met me and demanded that priests from minority communities should also get honorarium from the government,” added Shehzadi.

She said that a committee comprising religious leaders from all communities should be formed in all districts to promote harmony. “After meeting different delegations, I feel there is a lack of awareness about central schemes related to minorities. Government should take special steps to bring awareness among people, she added.

She said that the state wakf board was unable to produce data related to its properties and encroachments. Replying to the question, she said that she could not visit Khargone’s communal riot hit areas but sought its report.

Shehzadi said that the number of cases related to triple talaq have increased in Madhya Pradesh but could not produce the numbers. She said there was no need to debate on use of loudspeakers for azaan as the court has delivered the verdict.

During her four-day stay, Syed Shehzadi met representatives from MP Waqf Board, Masajid Committee, Madarsa Board and other Muslim organisations. She also met religious leaders from minority communities that include Sikhs, Jains, Buddhist, Parsis. She also met a delegation of women from Muslim community.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 12:19 AM IST