Bhopal: Alumni association formed in Institute for Excellence in Higher Education

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An alumni association has been constituted at Institute for Excellence in Higher Education (IEHE), as per information on Saturday. The IEHE director Dr Pragyaesh Agrawal encouraged the alumni and made them aware of the purpose of the students' union.

During the voting for alumni association, entrepreneur Sanat Srivastava was unanimously elected as the president, entrepreneur Asavari Savarikar Sharma was elected unopposed as the secretary.

Kanak Ahuja was elected as treasurer, Natasha Gogia and Meenu as vice presidents and Rishabh Ahuja as deputy secretary. Students participated in this election through offline and online mode.

President Sanat Srivastava said that this association would hold lectures by subject experts so that students can gain knowledge and get selected in campus interviews. Secretary Asawari talked about implementation of CSR and social uplift programmes through the council.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:38 PM IST