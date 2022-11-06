Bhopal: Major General AK Mahajan inspects sailing races

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pre All India Yachting Regatta (Pre AIYR-2022) is being conducted by 1 MP Naval Unit NCC of NCC Group Headquarters, Bhopal. It began under the aegis of NCC Directorate (Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh) on November 1 and will continue till November 8.

On Sunday, Major General AK Mahajan, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate (MP&CG) along with Divya Mahajan witnessed the EP sailing races and also inspected the training imparted to cadets at Naval Sailing Node (NSN), Upper Lake, Khanugaon.

During the visit, Colonel DK Singh Officiating Group Commander, Bhopal, Commanding Officer & Admistrative Officer, 1MP Naval Unit NCC, PI Staff and Durga, Ex-Naval Cadet Bhopal were present. AK Mahajan addressed and wished MP & CG Contingent and the accompanying contingent cadre (PI Staff) all the best for their endeavours.

In all, 18 Naval Wing Senior Cadets (09 Girls & 09 Boys) from three NCC Naval Units of NCC Group Headquarters Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior under NCC Directorate (MP & CG) are participating in 8-day camp in Bhopal.

Brigadier Sanjoy Ghosh, Group Commander Bhopal, Commander OP Sharma, CO 1MP Naval Unit NCC Bhopal, Camp Commandant, Deputy Camp Commandant oversaw the overall selection and training at Naval Sailing Node, Upper Lake.

Selected Team of 06 Cadets 03 Senior Division (Boys) & 03 Senior Wing (Girls) of NCC Directorate (MP & CG) contingent have been trained to compete with 16 other NCC State Directorates for All India Yachting Regatta 2022 to be held from November 9-16.