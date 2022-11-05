Bhopal: ‘Smile 80 times a month; consume alcohol not more than 80ml in 3 days’

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cardiologist Dr PC Manoria said that if people wanted to stay fit, they should smile 80 times in a month and should not consume alcohol more than 80 ml in three days. He was addressing the two-day national conference on heart and diabetes here on Saturday. Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang who inaugurated the conference, said, “People should adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent themselves from obesity, diabetes, hypertension, heart attack etc.”

He further said, “Medical facilities should be offered to all at reasonable rates. Doctors should also offer services in the rural areas.” AIIMS, Director Dr Randeep Singh Guleria said, “Covid -19 has created great loss but due to cohesive attempt, we were able to control it.”

Dr NN Khanna of Apollo, Delhi, said, “With current treatment, blockages in limbs arteries can be tackled with great success.” Dr Sheila Mytara said, “If sepsis is diagnosed early, results are good but if it is diagnosed late, multiple organs of the body are affected and it may even results in death of patient.”