Bhopal: Chief Electoral Officer holds meet voters’ list review

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan held a meeting in connection with brief review 2023 of voters’ list starting from November 9. All Divisional Commissioners, District Election Officers attended the meeting.

Election Commission of India has made 15 observers in 10 divisions of state for brief review of voters’ list. They include five senior officers apart from Divisional Commissioners. The observers will have to visit field at least thrice to do the inspection.

Anupam Rajan said that there were many voting centers where the number of female voters was less in comparison to male voters. The work of connecting names of women voters in the list should be done at such places. He said that special attention should be done in those districts where population ratio is less.

He also paid attention on those districts where young voters of 18 to 19 years of age have been not connected in appropriate number and directed the concerned district election officers to make special efforts to connect the names of young voters into the list.

He also directed to organize SVEEP activities in every district so that information of activities related to brief review of voter list can reach till voters. He also directed to organize cycle rally and run in tehsil and district level. He instructed that at every voter centre, there should be Chunav Pathshala.

