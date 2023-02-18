Bhopal: Mahasweta Devi’s story ‘Bayan’ comes alive at Bharat Bhavan under ‘22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav’

A scene from a play ' Bayan,' being staged at Bharat Bhawan in the city. | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A theatrical adaptation of Mahasweta Devi’s story ‘Bayan’ was staged at the jam-packed auditorium of Bharat Bhavan. It was part of the second-day of six-day drama festival, organised by National School of Drama under ‘22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav’.

Directed by Usha Ganguly, the play makes a constant effort to show how Chandi, a woman who has to pay the painful price of superstition to the extent of being deprived even of motherhood, also loses the seed of her own consciousness.

And that pain, that seed is what brings strength and fertility to thousands of mothers like Chandi and takes them to the pinnacle of their bravery. Finally, her son Bhagirath emerges as the symbol or representative of change in the young generation and is able to ignite the spark of self-respect and dignity in them.

Last play directed by Ganguly

The play’s characters grapple with illiteracy, superstition and poverty; they can be seen entering the darkness, getting caught in it but then, also emerging out of it. This was the last play directed by Ganguly who passed away on April 23, 2020.

The 75-minute-long play was brilliantly presented by the National School of Drama Repertory. Besides the powerful performance by the actors, direction, set, lighting, music, costumes, props, and almost everything else, was so perfect that the audience remained glued to their seats till the very end. A big round of applause followed every scene and the end of the play.

Audience praises the act

“It was a fantastic presentation,” Ruma Bhattacharya, a psychiatrist, who watched the play with her 92-year-old mother, said. “Everything, including script, direction, acting, lighting and music, was perfect and realistic. It touched our hearts,” she added.

Theatre actor director Preeti Jha Tiwari also found the play exceptionally well presented. “I watched the play for the first time. It had no loose ends at all,” she added.

P Rita Devi as Chandi Dasi/Choti Chandi and Mazibur Rehman as Malinder were in the lead roles. Lights designed by Souti Chakraborty were assisted and executed by Susheel Kant Mishra.

