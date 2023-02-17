Bhopal day temperature soars to 30.9 degree Celsius 

Bhopal on Friday recorded a day temperature of 30.9 degree Celsius, which was 2.1 degree Celsius above season's normal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): With mercury making an upward move, the day and night temperatures remained above the season’s normal in most parts of the state. Pachmarhi recorded a rise of 5 degree Celsius in night temperature which settled at 15.0 degree Celsius. The intervening night of Thursday and Friday in the MP’s hill station was much warmer than Rajgarh and Bhopal which recorded minimum temperature of 12 and 13.6 degree Celsius respectively.

An active western disturbance is arriving on Saturday over the mountains of North India. Seasonal anticyclone over Rajasthan is already shifting, resulting in a change in the wind pattern.

Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 30.9 degree Celsius, which was 2.1 degree Celsius above normal. The night temperature stood at 13.6 degree Celsius, 1.2 notches above normal.

Indore recorded 31.3 degree Celsius day temperature which was 1.4 degree Celsius above normal while it recorded 14.4 degree Celsius which was 1.9 degree Celsius above normal.

Rajgarh recorded the highest 35.0 degree Celsius day temperature which was 5.8 degree Celsius above normal, while the night temperature stood at 12.0 degree Celsius. Shivpuri recorded day temperature 32.0 degree Celsius which was 4.7 degree Celsius above normal.

Guna and Pachmarhi recorded a minimum temperature of 15.0 degree Celsius., while it was 16 degree Celsius in Seoni and Narsinghpur.

According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature is likely to increase in most of district like Guna, Agar Malwa, Rajgarh, Hoshangabad, Harda, Dewas, Khargone, Vidisha Raisen, Betul, Khandwa, Sagar, Damoh, Shajapur, Ujjain Dhar, Narsingpur, Betul, Bhopal, Sehore, Seoni, Balaghat and Mandla.

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “ Weather will be dry for the next couple of days. Temperature will continue to soar due to western disturbance.”

