Bhopal: Threat to Rajmata’s life Panna 'queen' arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jiteshwari Devi, daughter-in-law of the Panna royal family, was arrested from the royal palace based on a complaint lodged by Rajmata Dilhar Kumari, 75, on Thursday. A local court remanded her in judicial custody, police officials said. The police arrested the queen of the erstwhile princely state of Panna after her mother-in-law accused her of threatening to kill her.

According to palace sources, a discord has been brewing in the royal family for a long time-especially between Rajmata Dilhar Kumari and her daughter-in-law, Jiteshwari Devi, over property and diamonds worth crores of rupees.

Kotwali police station inspector Arun Kumar Soni told the media, "Jiteshwari Devi was charged with threatening the Rajmata with firearms and was arrested. Following the arrest, she was produced in court, which sent her to judicial custody." The SHO said that, in the complaint, the Rajmata alleged that Jiteshwari Devi and others had assaulted her and her group in the palace and damaged property on June 19 night.

Based on the complaint, the police have booked six people. While one was arrested two days ago, four accomplices of Jiteshwari Devi were absconding, Soni said. Jiteshwari Devi had been booked under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 458 (house trespass or house-break at night) and others, the SHO added. She had also been charged under relevant sections of the Arms Act, he said. Talking to reporters before reaching the police station, Jiteshwari Devi said, "I'm innocent. This is a false complaint against me to take revenge." Jiteshwari Devi and the Rajmata live in the same palace, he said, adding that they were locked in a battle over civil (land) court cases.

Sources said that, back in 2015, Devi had made public the will of Panna's ex-Maharaja (Rajmata's husband), Manvendra Singh, alleging that it said his property should go to his granddaughter (Devi's daughter). It is also claimed that Devi had alleged then that Krishna Kumari was an illegitimate child of Manvendra Singh and, hence, could not inherit the property. The Rajmata had rubbished her claims, calling it a "forged document" intended to deprive Krishna Kumari of her rightful share.