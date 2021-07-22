Bhopal: Girl blackmailed extorted Rs 5000 by youth

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A girl was extorted for Rs 5,000 by unidentified miscreants in Ashoka Garden police station area of Bhopal, sources said on Thursday.

The girl had come in contact with the accused, only 10 days ago. She told the police that she had received a text message on July 12. When she responded to the message, she received a phone call from the same number.

The caller identified himself as Veer aka Karan Chouhan. The duo began chatting on WhatsApp and speaking over the phone.

The victim, 26, a resident of Ashoka Garden area, claimed that Chouhan trapped her on the promise of marriage and forced her to send obscene images.

He later exerted her Rs 5,000 on pretext of making his photos and videos viral on social media. The victim told the police that Chouhan kept demanding more money.

The police said that a case has been registered and investigation is on. “The accused is absconding. He will be nabbed soon,” investigation officer Yogita Jain said.