Bhopal: Clouds over city clammy weather gradually wanes

Bhopal: Residents in the state capital have endured clamminess since the last week of June.

So, as they saw the clouds hover over the city on Wednesday, they thought there would be heavy rains. But it only drizzled.

The clouds disappointed them. It, however, remained cool throughout the day. That way the weather brought much-needed relief.

As Wednesday was a holiday because of Eid-ul-Azha, the residents got an opportunity to visit their friends with family members.

They were happy, because they had an occasion to celebrate after two years.

The grey sky and cool breeze provided a fine chance to the lovebirds to visit the parks and the Upper banks.

According to weatherman, the city is likely to receive heavy rainfall.

Besides the state capital, 11 districts including Bhopal, Indore, Shahdol, Rewa, Ujjain and Hoshangabad are likely to experience downpour.

Parts of the state are set to experience increased rainfall, as heavy monsoon showers have been forecasted over the region for the rest of this week, starting Thursday.

Heavy rains accompanied by thunder are likely to hit some areas in Hoshangabad and Shahdol divisions.