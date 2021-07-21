Bhopal: Clouds over city clammy weather gradually wanes

Bhopal: Residents in the state capital have endured clamminess since the last week of June.
So, as they saw the clouds hover over the city on Wednesday, they thought there would be heavy rains. But it only drizzled.
The clouds disappointed them. It, however, remained cool throughout the day. That way the weather brought much-needed relief.
As Wednesday was a holiday because of Eid-ul-Azha, the residents got an opportunity to visit their friends with family members.
They were happy, because they had an occasion to celebrate after two years.
The grey sky and cool breeze provided a fine chance to the lovebirds to visit the parks and the Upper banks.
According to weatherman, the city is likely to receive heavy rainfall.
Besides the state capital, 11 districts including Bhopal, Indore, Shahdol, Rewa, Ujjain and Hoshangabad are likely to experience downpour.
Parts of the state are set to experience increased rainfall, as heavy monsoon showers have been forecasted over the region for the rest of this week, starting Thursday.
Heavy rains accompanied by thunder are likely to hit some areas in Hoshangabad and Shahdol divisions.
Vidisha, Raisen, Balaghat, Chindwada and Seoni districts are likely to experience heavy rains in next 24 hours.
Wind is likely to blow at a speed of 18kmph bringing rainfall accompanied by lightning in Bhopal and Rewa divisions.
There was 79 mm rainfall in Pachmarhi on Tuesday and Wednesday. Weather expert PK Shah says a wind convergence zone is persisting over South Gujarat and West Uttar Pradesh that should bring decent rainfall to the state.
He says there will be a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal on Friday giving moisture to the state weather.
There will be continuous rainfall in several parts of Madhya Pradesh till July 25.
The clouds are hovering over the state firmaments creating perfect scenario for heavy rainfall.
In view of these predictions, the IMD has issued an orange alert over MP on Thursday and Friday.
The sogginess is gradually waning. Heavy rains may soak the city in next 24 hours. Yet the wait for that is on.