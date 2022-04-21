Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh to become 2nd state to get NCG membership

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to become the second state in India to get a membership of the National Cancer Grid to facilitate treatment and research of cancer, said medical education minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang on Wednesday.

He announced that the medical education department of the state will sign a memorandum of understanding with Tata Memorial Hospital during a meeting held virtually.

The director of Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, Dr CS Pramesh, attended the meeting under the Medical Knowledge Sharing Mission launched by the Department of Medical Education to expand health facilities in a series of innovations.

Pramesh gave information regarding the treatment of cancer patients, cancer research and training of doctors through the National Cancer Grid in the presentation.

The MoU will facilitate treatment of cancer patients of the state and the cancer research. A high level training will be given to the doctors of the state under the contract, said Sarang.

Pramesh informed that 266 centres are being operated in the country from the National Cancer Grid (NCG), where work is being done for the treatment and research of cancer.

Apart from this, a digital portal has also been started by GRID, where the patients can upload their documents and consult the doctors online, he added.

