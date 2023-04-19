Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh emerges as favourite destination of film makers

A web series 'Sarpanch Sahab' being shot at Tamia in the state. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film actors Varun Dhawan, Anu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak will be in Madhya Pradesh for shooting soon. Film actors Ajay Devgan, Mithun Chakraborty, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani , Konkona Sen and Abhimanyu Dasan are already shooting in the state for their film. Neena Gupta , Raghubir Yadav stareer web series ‘Panchayat Season 3’ will shoot at Sehore from May 12 .

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a favourite destination of film makers because of the shooting-friendly policies and picturesque locations. According to the officials of Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Film Board around 25 projects are lined up to shoot in upcoming days.

Most of them are web series, films, and TV shows which will be shot at different locations Sanchi, Bhojpur, Bhimbetka, Udayagiri Dam, Tamia and in Bhopal like VVIP Road, Upper Lake, Gauhar Mahal and Moti. And shooting of some of the projects are still going on. The project included ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dam Tha,’ ‘Wagh,’ ‘ Behisaab,’ ‘Operation Valentine’ ‘ Sarpanch Sahab’ and ‘Suhagan’.

Film actor Ajay Devgan stareer film ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dam Tha,’ which is being shot at Old Central Jail Bhopal from April 1. Ajay is already working in his nephew Aman’s debut ‘Azaad’. Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is also working in it. Mithun Chakraborty starrer movie ‘Wagh,’ is being shot in Pachmarhi from April 8 while Rajpal Yadav, Anu Kapoor and Supriya Pathak starrer ‘Love Ki Arrange Marriage’ is being shot at Cambridge School in Bhopal from April 11 .

‘Operation Valentine’ is a Telugu film with a budget of 20 crore. Web series.‘ Sarpanch Sahab-3’ is being shot in Tamia. Shooting of Konkona Sen and Abhimanyu Dasani's film Nasikhiya is going on in Bhopal. The movie ‘Stree 2’ will be shot soon. Actor Varun Dhawan starrer movie will also shoot in Bhopal soon.