Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh among 7 other states praised for Aapke Dwar Ayushman campaign

New Delhi/Bhopal: As many as 8,35,089 beneficiaries were verified on March 14 under the 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign, the highest in a single day since the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme, the National Health Authority said on Tuesday.

The Aapke Dwar Ayushman initiative was launched on February 1 with an aim to verify eligible beneficiaries under the scheme. Another objective of the initiative is to create large-scale awareness of the scheme among beneficiaries residing across the country especially in remote areas, the National Health Authority (NHA), the apex body responsible for the implementation of the scheme, said in a statement.

The Aapke Dwar Ayushman drive is successfully running in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir among other states, according to NHA statement.