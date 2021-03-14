Dhar: Teachers go door-to-door to promote Ayushman cards, beat thali, leave yellow rice at doorsteps

Dahi (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): The teachers and students of Dahi are going door-to door while beating thalis (plates) and leaving yellow rice at people’s doorsteps to encourage them to make Ayushman cards. Their endeavour has been appreciated by district collector Alok Kumar Singh.

The campaign by teachers is being run in Chakalya, Gajgota, Badi Babli and other villages. The groups of teachers for this campaign have been constituted by Block Education Officer Satish Chandra Patidar and Block Resource Coordinator Manoj Dubey to support efforts of education department. They too are visiting the established centres to promote the cause.

Generally, tribal areas see less of awareness campaigns. However, the effort wherein the tribals have been approached with teachers asking them to make card in their dialect has yielded results. The villagers are visiting Ayushman card centres to get their cards made. A camp has been organised in Dharamrai village to make Ayushman cards where people come in large numbers to get their cards made. Local officials too are present at the camp.