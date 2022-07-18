e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Made by military, temporary bridge collapses over Sukhtawa River in Narmadapuram amid heavy rains

Road connectivity on Bhopal-Nagpur NH 69 disrupted

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
Sukhtawa dam washed out in heavy rains | FPJ

Staff Reporter

Bhopal/Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh)

Temporary bridge constructed by military to facilitate traffic after collapsed of years old bridge over Sukhtawa river at Narmadapuram, collapsed snapping Bhopal-Nagpur National Highway 69 on Monday.

No casualty has been reported so far till filing the report. Entire team of administration rushed to spot to handle the flood like situation cropped up in Dolaria and Seoni belt due to collapse of temporary bridge. Secondly, Hathed River of Harda is also creating flood like situation, according to local sources.

The years old bridge of the river between Narmadapuram-Nagpur had collapsed due to the weight of the trolley, the connection of Bhopal to

Nagpur was cut in April, 2022.

The bridge over the Sukhtawa river in Narmadapuram district connecting Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal with Nagpur had not sustained the weight of a 138 wheeled trolley and collapsed in April,2022. Due to this the road

connectivity between Narmadapuram to Nagpur was snapped.

