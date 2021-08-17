Bhopal: Love for lavish lifestyle lands MBA girl student in jail

Advertisement

BHOPAL: The Cyber police wing has arrested a 22-year-old MBA student involved in alleged fraud, here on Tuesday, said the officials. The police have seized three bank pass books, three cheque books, 22 ATM and two SIM cards and one mobile phone from the accused. One of her aides is absconding.

DSP Neetu Thakur informed Free Press that the accused is an MBA student and lives in a rented accommodation, in Baagmugalia area of Bhopal.

The girl used her landlord bank account to park amount collected through cyber crime

The girl is a resident of Sarni in Betul district. She asked help from the house owner to give the bank account number so that her scholarship amount can be deposited.

The house owner shared his account number with the accused, after that the bank officials informed the house owner that a huge amount of money had been transacted from the account. In one year around Rs 30 lakh were transacted.

The matter was reported to the cyber police and after investigation it was found that the bank account was used to park the cyber fraud amount. The DSP informed that the accused lives a lavish life and to maintain the expenses she gets involved in cyber fraud. She was also working in some private company.

During the investigations it came to light that one man was also involved in the online fraud, who is a resident of Bihar. He was operating the bank accounts with the help of the MBA student.

The student had taken around 10-12 bank accounts of other people and in the last one year around Rs 50 to 60 lakhs had been withdrawn from these accounts. The police have arrested the accused under section 419 and 420 of IPC and are searching the other accused of the case.

Modus operandi: In the investigation it was found that the girl student would get the bank account numbers of her friends and relatives. Once account numbers were shared with her she linked the bank accounts with her own mobile numbers for transaction through net banking. For this, she requested her targets to share the one time password (OTP) that they received from the bank on their mobile phones after the accused added her own number for the net banking in place of the account holders’ mobile phone numbers.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 11:40 PM IST