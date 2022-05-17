Bhopal: Lokayukta police searches reveal RI in possession of IAS officers’ letterheads

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police have found the official letterhead of as many as five IAS officers from the possession of revenue inspector (RI) Anil Malviya, during searches conducted on Saturday, said officials.

On May 14, the SPE had caught the RI and his personal assistant red handed accepting Rs 25,000 from a man who had applied for demarcation of his land in village Hinotia of Kolar tehsil.

Superintendent of police Manu Vyas told Free Press police laid a trap and nabbed a ‘corrupt’ revenue inspector. Later during a search at his office, the sleuths found incriminating documents including letterheads in huge quantities.

“Letterheads of more than five IAS officers were found from the office, the police will question the accused about the presence of the blank letterheads in his possession,” he added.

Sources also informed that letterheads of a few politicians were also found in the possession of the RI.

It is suspected that the RI must have misused the letterheads for his vested interest. It cannot be ruled out that the RI might have used the letterheads of the politicians and officials for making some recommendation or influencing the decision of the other officials, said sources.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:00 PM IST