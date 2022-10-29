Bhopal: Lokayukta police register complaint against ex-IAS officer Julania

Representative Picture |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police have registered a complaint against retired IAS officer (1985 batch) Radheshyam Julania. Complainant Nemichand Jain had accused him of receiving Rs 1 crore from a firm and committing other kinds of irregularities. Further investigation is underway in the case.

Nemichand Jain claimed Julania was posted in Water Resources Department for a long time and during his tenure, maximum contractors went to a particular company and its associated companies.

He further stated that Radheshyam Julania received Rs 99.50 lakh into his account from another business firm and others accounts. He also alleged that Julania had withdrawn more than Rs 1 crore and got it converted into pounds. He wanted to know that whether Julania helped his son Abhimanyu in getting citizenship of France and whether huge sum was transferred to France through shell companies.

He said it was on August 2016 that state government removed Julania from water resource department and Pankaj Agrawal was made Principal Secretary. During the tenure of Agrawal, the company whom Julania favoured was black-listed for three years.

However, state government made Julania as head of water resource department and on his return, Julania started to end suspension of the company. However, Radheshyam Julania has refuted charges levelled against him and said they were baseless.