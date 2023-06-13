Bhopal: Lokayukta Police Arrest 2 For Taking Bribe At Bina Krishi Mandi

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta Sagar on Monday caught chief executive officer and clerk of Bina Krishi Mandi Board in Sagar district for taking bribe.

Sagar Lokayukta SP Rameshwar Yadav told media that the complainant Govind Vallabh was a grain merchant and resident of Uttrakhand. He had purchased foodgrains from Bina Krishi Mandi from farmers. The chief executive officer of Mandi Naval Singh Raghuwanshi and grade III clerk Nitin Raikwar demanded the commission of Rs 5 per quintal to verify the purchase.

The complainant had purchased grains worth Rs 10 lakh. As part payment for 1,686 quintals, Rs 8,430 were demanded. A complaint was made to Lokayukta police who laid a trap. The DSP Rajesh Khede, inspector BM Dewedi, Ranjeet Singh and other police personnel reached the spot on Monday. As soon as the money was handed to Raghuwanshi and Raikwar, the team arrested the two.