 Bhopal: Class 10 Student Raped By Kin, Accused Held
Staff Reporter | Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 05:32 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police have arrested a 19-year-old youth for raping one of his relatives, a minor girl aged 15, the police said on Monday.

Accused worked as a driver. Investigating officer (IO) Chameli Pawar told Free Press that victim was a student of Class 10 at a private school in Bhopal.

She approached police on Monday, stating that she had come across relative Sandeep Verma (19) in 2020. Verma began visiting her house frequently in 2020.

In February 2023, Verma visited her house again. As the girl was alone, Verma took advantage and outraged her modesty.

When she protested, Verma threatened her with dire consequences and raped her on multiple occasions. A few days ago, the survivor narrated her tale of woes to her family members who approached police on Monday to lodge a complaint against Verma.

The police arrested Verma under Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

