Bhopal: Lokayukta, EOW probing 62 cases of Medical Education Department

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The termite of corruption has sapped the foundation of the department that makes doctors. The information came to light in the House on Monday when Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang gave reply to a written question of Congress legislator Jitu Patwari. Lokayukta is inquiring into 26 cases, and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is probing 36 cases related to the department.

Among these cases, some are related to the heads of many departments and important doctors. Approval for prosecution is pending against Dr Neeraj Bedi and Dr Alakh Prakash. Against these doctors, there are complaints of accumulating properties disproportionate to their known sources of income, committing irregularities in procurement, getting desirable posting through money and committing irregularities in appointments. Inquiries are going on against former dean of the Gandhi Medical College Dr Ulka Shrivastava, Dr ID Chaurasia, Dr AK Chaurasia, Dr Aruna Kumar, Dr GS Patel, Dr Jyoti Bindal, Dr Deepak Marawi and others.