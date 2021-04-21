Bhopal: Lodge FIR if migrants refuse quarantine, panchayat department issues diktat to check corona uptick

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Panchayat and Rural Development Department has granted powers to villages to impose corona curfew. It has also asked panchayat secretaries to quarantine migrant labourers coming back to villages and lodge FIR against people who refuse it.
Panchayat and rural development department principal secretary Umakant Umrao has sent letter to district collectors and district panchayat CEOs asking them to aware villagers about corona curfew.
“Prominent people of villages should come forward to restrict movements of people. After reverse migration of workers, it is necessary to isolate them so that they do not put the whole village at risk,” said Umrao.
Special arrangements have been made to quarantine the workers coming back from Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Buildings of gram panchayat including schools and Aaganwadis have been converted into isolation centres.
In another order, the department has asked panchayat secretaries and employment assistants of villages to ensure implementation of instructions. Action will be taken against them if they fail to deliver at local level.
