Bhopal Lockdown: People indoors, vehicles off roads

BHOPAL: Many parts of the city on Wednesday witnessed lockdown with people remaining indoors and vehicles off roads. Roads were barricaded to restrict public movements and cops were deployed to check people from venturing out.

In a bid to stem corona spread in city which has seen spike in cases, the administration had decided to put city under five-day lockdown beginning Wednesday till July 26. The administration, however, has now called back the order of lockdown on Thursday and Friday as the government on Wednesday evening decided to impose complete lockdown for 10 days beginning midnight July 24 till August 3.

Meanwhile, collector Avinash Lawania, DIG Irashad Wali visited Bagsewania to take stock of the situation. Jatkhedi and other residential colonies under Bagsewania police station have been reporting positive cases. Lockdown was imposed in various areas of police stations—Kotwali, Hanumanganj, Bagsewania, Kamla Nagar, Habibganj, and TT Nagar.