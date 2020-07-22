Bhopal Lockdown: People indoors, vehicles off roads

BHOPAL: Many parts of the city on Wednesday witnessed lockdown with people remaining indoors and vehicles off roads. Roads were barricaded to restrict public movements and cops were deployed to check people from venturing out.
In a bid to stem corona spread in city which has seen spike in cases, the administration had decided to put city under five-day lockdown beginning Wednesday till July 26. The administration, however, has now called back the order of lockdown on Thursday and Friday as the government on Wednesday evening decided to impose complete lockdown for 10 days beginning midnight July 24 till August 3.
Meanwhile, collector Avinash Lawania, DIG Irashad Wali visited Bagsewania to take stock of the situation. Jatkhedi and other residential colonies under Bagsewania police station have been reporting positive cases. Lockdown was imposed in various areas of police stations—Kotwali, Hanumanganj, Bagsewania, Kamla Nagar, Habibganj, and TT Nagar.
In Old Bhopal, areas including Kotwali, Hanumanganj, New Itwara Road, Jumerati, Kajipura, Kumharpura, Lakherapura, Khajanchi Gali, Loha Bazar, Noor Mahal Road, Ibrahimpura, Jain Mandir Road, Gujarpura were under lock down.
Most of the areas under Berasia tehsil remained under lockdown. Even vegetable market remained closed on the day.
Besides, six colonies under Awadhpuri police station have been placed under lockdown for 7 days. These colonies are SRG Campus, Yugantar Colony, Regal Homes, Regal Town, Regal Kasturi, and Avantika. It will remain effective from July 23 to July 29. Newspaper hawkers and milk booths vendors will be permitted in the areas till 9:00am. Otherwise, public movement will totally remain restricted in barricaded colonies.
Similarly, Karond areas, Lambakheda, Berasia Road, and Nishatpura Railway crossing, Bhanpur Square to Asharam Bapu Square, Airport Road, 80ft Road Over Bridge to Best Price outlet will be under lockdown for seven days from July 23 to July 29.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)