Bhopal: LNJ Bhilwara Group pledges Rs 5.51 cr towards coronavirus relief funds

BHOPAL: LNJ Bhilwara Group which owns the HEG (Hindustan Electro - Graphites) unit near the city has donated Rs 5.51 crores to COVID -19 relief funds.

The company has decided to bifurcate the amount as Rs 2 crores to PM-Cares fund, Rs 1.5 crore to Madhya Pradesh CM Relief fund, Rs 1.01 crore to the Rajasthan CM Relief fund, Rs 50 lakh to the Himachal Pradesh CM Relief fund and Rs 30 and 20 lakh to Bhilwara and Ajmer Local DM Relief fund respectively.

Promoters of the group companies (HEG Ltd and RSWM Ltd) have decided to undertake a 50% cut on their basic salaries for the year 2020-21. All guest house facilities of RSWM Ltd around Bhilwara district totaling 80 beds have been offered for quarantine procedures to local authorities.

Besides, the Company through Jawahar Foundation is working on ground for food packet distribution and is working directly in the districts of Bhilwara and Ajmer providing food relief packages to underprivileged families.