Bhopal: Little Rozedars Kids fasting for up to 16 hours in Ramzan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many Muslim children in the city are observing fast on all 30 days during the holy month of Ramzan, remaining without water for around 16 hours amid hectic schedule. Free Press spoke to children who have been observing fast for past two to six years to know their experiences.

Excerpts

Enjoy it

I am a class 8 student. I have been fasting for 30 days since I was 10. Now, I am 12. Our daily routine changes during Ramzan but I enjoy it. I wake up at 4am for sehri and then offer namaz . I go to school at 6.30 am and return at 2 pm. I offer namaz and go to sleep. I break fast in the evening. Then I study and offer namaz for Tarabi. I go to sleep around 11 pm or 12 at night after dinner. I feel thirsty on first and second day but from third day, I get used to it. I keep fast because it is said that whatever I wish, Allah will fulfil and will forgive my mistakes.

-Aliya Khan

Feel good

I am nine years old and in class 4. I have been keeping fast for past six years for 30 days. I love to keep roza because after completing fast, we celebrate Eid. I wait for Eid for one year. I wake up at 3 am for sehri. After offering namaz, I get ready for school. I return home at 2.50 pm. I sleep after having a bath. I wake up at 4 pm for tuition. I break fast in the evening at Iftar. After that, I offer namaz and pack my school bag. I sleep at 10 pm after having dinner. I feel thirsty and hungry sometimes but I bear it. It makes me feel good.

- Hazra khan

Our duty

Roza teaches us self-control. I have been keeping roza for past two years but am observing it for 30 days this year. I wake at 4 am for sehri. I sleep for one hour (6-7am) after offering namaz. I remain in school from 8 am to 1 pm. After returning from school, I offer namaz and then go to bed. I wake up at 4 pm for tuition. I go to mosque to offer namaz of Tarabi and I also play games. After having dinner, I sleep at 11 pm. Normally, I avoid sports during Ramzan as it requires more energy. To keep roza and pray during Ramzan is our duty. I am 12 and study in class 8.

- Adeel Mohammed Khan