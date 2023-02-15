Bhopal: Listed criminal who attacked tea kiosk owner held

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nishatpura police have arrested a listed criminal who is a member of the gang that had attacked a tea kiosk operator in a bid to extort money from him, police said on Wednesday.

A country-made pistol and live cartridges have been seized from him, the police added. Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said that the arrested accused was a member of gang headed by criminal Arshad. He added that the accused was arrested following a tip-off received on Wednesday.

The police rushed to the spot and nabbed the suspect, who identified himself as Wahid Ali (35). Ali told police that he had 10 criminal cases registered against him and was a member of the gang headed by Arshad. The gang had abused and threatened grain merchant on January 27.

After this, they had tried to extort money from a tea kiosk operator on January 28. When the kiosk operator Waseem refused to pay money, the gang members attacked with knives, following which one of his fingers was slit.

