Bhopal: Green event to be held on Feb 19 when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan completes 2 years of plantation drive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major event on environment will be held in Bhopal on February 19 when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan completes his two years of plantation drive.

Besides all ministers, the BJP leaders and the party legislators will be present at the event. Those who have been planting saplings with Chouhan during the past two years are also being invited to the function.

Saplings will be planted during the Vikas Yatras, too. Head of Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh (RSS) may also take part in the function.

Chouhan started planting saplings daily since the day of Narmada Jayanti in 2021.

A large number of people are also taking part in Chouhan’s campaign. For this reason, Chouhan is planting several saplings daily.

According to reports, Chouhan has planted more than 2,000 saplings in the past two years. Even during the covid-19 pandemic, Chouhan continued to plant saplings across the state.

Chouhan has also ensured that those plants remain safe. This was the reason that only the saplings of those plants, which require a little care and grow in a short period, have been planted.

Because of Chouhan, people are planting saplings on their birthdays, wedding anniversaries and to pay tributes to their near and dear ones.

Cabinet meeting to be held

A cabinet meeting will be held on February 19. According to sources, the excise policy will be finalised at the cabinet meeting. The excise policy has been pending for a long time. Former chief minister Uma Bharti has been protesting against the new excise policy. She has been demanding closure of Ahatas and for keeping away the liquor outlets from the religious places and educational institutions.

