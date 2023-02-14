Bhopal: Bhopal:Forest Minister Vijay Shah blasts youth during Vikas Yatra; villager tells home minister his poll symbol is ‘Panja’

Forest Minister Vijay Shah |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Forest Minister Vijay Shah blew his top during the Vikas Yatra in his assembly constituency on Tuesday.

He took a youth to task at Golkheda in his assembly constituency, Harsud.

It happened when the youth told the minister that his wife, who was cooking food at an Anganwadi centre, did not get salary for six months. As soon as the youth put up the issue before him, Shah lost his cool. The minister said he knew that there would be some people to create troubles in the Vikas Yatra.

If there is any disturbance, the police will crack the whip against the trouble-makers, the minister said. He also alleged that local Congress leaders had made some people consume liquor to create a fuss during the Vikas Yatras. The minister then told the police to put the youth in the lock-up.

The minister said the youth had been drunk and wanted to know about the person selling liquor in the area. He also directed the police to take action against the liquor vendor.

Shah further said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vijay Shah were paying money for Ladli Bahna Yojna, the Congressmen, not wishing to get the benefits of this scheme, should keep away from filling in the forms for it.

Similarly, a villager has told Home Minister Narottam Mishra that his poll symbol is ‘Haath ka Panja.’

The incident happened, when Mishra was taking part in a Vikas Yatra in his own constituency and offering development projects to people.

Mishra was reeling out the names of those who were given land Pattas (lease). When the minister wanted to know from the villager who was doling out all these benefits to theme, the man remained silent. As the minister wanted to know his poll symbol, the villager said, “Panja.”

The Congress is tearing into the government over all these issues. Former minister PC Sharma said the Vikas Yatras are facing opposition from the people, which indicates they are angry with the ruling party, Sharma said.

