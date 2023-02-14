Bhopal: Only one CM Rise School to be completed before Assembly elections

model of proposed CM Rise School. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The government is going to pump an additional sum of Rs 3,000 crore into its ambitious school education project, the CM Rise School.

The state cabinet approved Rs 6,952 crore for 350 schools. As the cost has increased, an additional sum of Rs 3,000 crore is given to the project.

A fresh proposal prepared for the CM Rise School will soon be put up before the cabinet. The number of CM Rise schools has been increased from 350 to 367.

Nevertheless, the ruling party is not going to get any benefits from this project in the ensuing assembly elections, as only one school building will be completed before the polls.

The school building coming up in Gulana area of Shajapur district – the constituency of School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar – will be completed before the elections.

At several places, CM Rise Schools are running from the old buildings. Nevertheless, there is no impact of these schools, since they are housed in old buildings.

Of all the under-construction CM Rise Schools, 272 belong to the School Education Department and 95 to the Tribal Welfare Department.

The cost of some CM Rise schools has increased from Rs 80 crore to Rs 90 crore. This is the reason that the government has been forced to increase the budget.

According to sources in the School Education Department, the government has decided to run CM

Rise Schools from old buildings after repairing them.

But as lands were available for the project, the government decided to construct new buildings, so the cost has increased.

The old schools in the nearby areas will not be merged with the new buildings, and the cabinet has taken a decision on it, they said.

Against this backdrop, a decision will be taken at the local level to merge the children of those schools who will take admission in the CM Rise School. The government is mulling over the issue.

