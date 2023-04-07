Bhopal: Listed criminal held for attacking constable in Habibganj

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Habibganj police have arrested a listed criminal for attacking a constable with a rod, who was patrolling the area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the police said. They added that the arrested accused hails from Sehore, and is a habitual offender in cases pertaining to excise act and robbery.

According to Habibganj police, two police constables named Pawan Kumar Chourey (25) and Bhagwan Singh, who were posted at the police station, had been deputed on night duty on Thursday. During patrolling, the duo reached the lake located near number 5 bus stop late Thursday night. The duo spotted two men with a bike, who were discussing something. As the constables told them to stop there, they turned apprehensive and tried to flee from the spot.

Chourey collared one of the accused, who scuffled with him and hit him on his head with a rod. Meanwhile, Singh tried catching the other accused who emerged successful in fleeing. Singh then tried to control the first accused who had attacked Chourey and detained him eventually. A dial-100 FRV vehicle also reached the location, after which the accused was brought to the police station.

The police have identified the accused as Vishal, a native of Sehore, who has various offences registered against him at Ahmedpur police station of Sehore.