Bhopal: 18-year-old dies, his friends critical after their speeding car hits divider, overturns on VIP Road

Accident | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died while his three friends were severly injured after their speeding car hit the divider on VIP Road and overturned on intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

Station house officer (SHO) OF Koh-e-fiza police station, Vijay Singh Sisodia said that the deceased has been identified as Rohit (18), a resident of Talaiyya locality of the city. He added that as many as seven people including Rohit and his brother were inside the car when the incident took place.

SHO Sisodia said that the group was coming from Retghat and was heading towards their home. As the car was streaming at high speed, it lost control on reaching VIP road and rammed into a divider, following which it turned turtle. At that time, Rohit was on the driving seat and he died on spot.

Three others sitting in the car were injured, and were referred to the hospital. Further investigation is underway.