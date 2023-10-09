Bhopal: Listed Criminal, Close Aides Booked For Posing With Arms On Social Media

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case was registered after a video of a listed criminal, Nafees Adalat, and his close aides dancing to the tunes of a Bollywood song and waving swords went viral on social media. The police have launched a manhunt to nab all the accused.

MP Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Gurjar said that the video came to his notice on Monday, in which all the persons, including Adalat were seen celebrating the birthday of one of their gang members.

During this, they cut the birthday cake and posed with swords and other arms on social media. Adalat was spotted feeding the cake to all the gang members with his hand. According to Gurjar, the video was shot in Druga Nagar slums of MP Nagar.

Almost a month ago, another listed criminal, Zubair Maulana, had fired at Adalat in Durga Nagar, following an argument over gambling. Nafees had a narrow escape and reported the case to the police. Maulana, after evading the police for long, was nabbed by the Crime branch on Monday.

Nafees too has several criminal cases registered against him and was involved in shooting at another criminal named Shoaib in 2019 in Bajaria. Shoaib had survived the incident and Nafees had to serve time in jail.