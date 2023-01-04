Bhopal: Listed criminal arrested on theft charges

Representative Image | Imagesbazaar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jahangirabad police station staff have arrested a listed criminal on charges of theft, which he committed in March 2022.

Jahangirabad police station house officer Shahbaz Khan told Free Press that the complainant Syed Rahat Ali had lodged complaint at police station on March 29, 2022. Ali owns a tiles shop in Jahangirabad. His godown is situated at his friend’s house in the same area.

On March 26, he went to godown where he saw his servant Nikendra and his accomplice Shubham Sen stealing tile boxes from there. The duo fled as they saw Ali in godown. He found 20 boxes of tiles missing. The police registered a case and began investigation.

The police apprehended Sen while Nikendra was on the run. The police announced reward of Rs 5,000 on his head. On Tuesday, police learnt that Nikendra had returned to Bhopal to meet his parents. The police rushed to the spot and nabbed him. About 14 criminal cases are registered against Nikendra, SHO Khan said.

