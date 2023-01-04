Bhopal: Minor foils rape attempt by family acquaintance

Picture for representation |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year old girl living in a SC hostel under Noorabad police station area in Morena district foiled an attempt to rape her after she was kidnapped. As the girl resisted and raised alarm, the accused locked her in his house and ran away, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the girl was returning from school and was going to hostel on January 2. In midway, Paramlal Valmik (19) met the girl who is to known to her family. He told her that her mother was waiting at his house.

As the girl entered the house, Valmik locked the door from inside and tried to rape her. The girl resisted the attempt and hid herself behind a drum. The accused tried to pull out the girl, but she did not come out.

As he failed in his attempt, Valmik fled, locking the door from outside. When the mother of the accused came to house after two hours, she found the girl inside.

After coming out from the house, the girl ran towards her house and narrated the ordeal to family members. The family members approached the police and filed complaint. The police registered the case and arrested the accused.