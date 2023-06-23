Bhopal: Life Term To Siblings In Murder Of Minor Cousin

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Thursday sentenced life imprisonment to two siblings for killing their minor cousin Principal district and sessions judge Manoj Shrivastava convicted Samreen Khan, and her brother Ferzan Khan for the murder of their six-year-old cousin Fardeen. The body of the boy who went missing on December 15, 2021, was found at Kalyan Nagar (Chhola Mandir). The duo had murdered the boy and were held while they were dumping the body on railway tracks. Family dispute was said to be the reason behind murder of minor Fardin.

