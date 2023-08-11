Bhopal: Life Imprisonment To CPWD Security Guard For Killing Supervisor | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Friday convicted CPWD security guard, awarding him life imprisonment, for killing his supervisor.

Principal district and sessions judge Manoj Shrivastava passed the order. The security guard Mahendra Tiwari was posted at Nirman Sadan at Arera Hills, which is under Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

According to special public prosecution officer Sudha Vijay Singh Bhadoria, Mahendra Tiwari employed at Sarvodaya Manpower and Securitas Solutions Private Limited, shot dead his supervisor Raj Kumar Thakur with his 12-bore gun on September 30, 2021.

A case under Section 302 of IPC was registered against Mahendra Tiwari. Rajkumar Thakur, 52, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Nariyalkheda, had retired from army as naib subedar. He was supervisor in Sarvodaya Security Agency.

He was posted at Nirman Sadan where Mahendra Kumar Tiwari was a security guard. Mahendra had also retired from the army. There was an argument between the two over duty hours. Angry Mahendra Tiwari fired at Rajkumar Thakur twice.

The guard shot two bullets in the supervisor's chest with his licensed gun. The firing took place on CPWD campus.

There was a rift between the two regarding duty and salary deduction. Accused was angry with this salary deduction. He suspected that the salary was deducted by the supervisor.

Even before the murder, the gunman angrily blamed supervisor for not paying for overtime. Even after salary deduction, the supervisor was giving advice to guard over duty.

This advised added fuel to fire. Before shooting, accused had an argument with the supervisor for three minutes regarding the salary.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)