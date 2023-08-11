 CONGRESS’S FRONTAL ORGNS: Pratibha Raghuwanshi Appointed Co-In-Charge In Bhopal
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Pratibha Raghuwanshi is appointed as co-in-charge of all Congress frontal organisations, the leaders said here on Thursday. To strengthen party activities in the poll- bound state, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has given the responsibility to the leader. Party state vice-president and organisational in-charge Rajiv Singh said that Pratibha will be going to co-ordinate with Sobah Oza, the in-charge of all frontal organisations. Pratibha began her political carrier from Khandwa district as an NSUI activist.

She was appointed to many posts of party organisations like Indian Youth Congress. At present she is the national co-ordinator of All India Women’s Congress.

