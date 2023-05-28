 Bhopal: Pratibha Singh Baghel’s performance captivates audience
Dastaan-e-Ghazal India Tour was held at Ravindra Convention Centre.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 01:20 AM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The performance of playback singer Pratibha Singh Baghel captivated the audience in the city on Saturday at Ravindra Convention Centre under Dastaan-e-Ghazal India Tour, 2023.

She presented Ghazals of renowned poets which left the audience spellbound. They included Faiz Ahmed Faiz's ‘Gulon mein rang bhare badlo bahar chale…’ and ‘Din Guzara tha badi mushkil se, phir tera wada yaad aata…’. A large number of people were present.

She also presented Begum Akhter's ' Hamri atariya pe aao sanwariya...,' Amer Khusro's ' Chhap tilka sab chheeni re mose naina milay ke... ' and ' Dumadum mast kalander...', which earned her huge round of applauses from the audience. She ended with 'Babul mira naihar chooto hi jaye...'.

‘Jheeni Re Jheeni’ fame singer Pratibha who hails from Rewa made her debut on the music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, 2009. She lent her voice to feature films including: Issaq, Bollywood Diaries, Shorgul, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Zid, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baba Ramsaa Peer. Her song ‘Jheeni Re Jheeni’ along with classical vocalist Rashid Khan is considered one of her best. In 2022, she was also featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's album Sukoon.

Pratibha told media persons that the importance of ghazal is still there. ‘It is a language of love. People of every age group whether they are old or young love to listen to ghazals,’ she said.

