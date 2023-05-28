Bhopal: 37.55 lakh kids to be administered polio drops

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 37.55 lakh children below 5 years of age will be administered dose of pulse polio in the state on Sunday. It will be done under sub-national polio vaccination campaign, which continued for three days.

In Bhopal, 3 lakh children will be administered polio drops for which 3,238 booths have been set up in the district.

Twenty mobile teams have been constituted to administer pulse polio drops to children of labourers and nomadic community. Similarly, 133 transit teams have been constituted for railway station, bus stand and Nakas points.

The CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said children below age of 5 years would be administered polio drops in the district. Those who were administered earlier will also be administered drop of pulse polio.