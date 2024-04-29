Metro Project: Bhadbhada-Ratnagiri Trisection Work Order After Lok Sabha Elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The work order for the metro between Bhadbhada Square to Ratnagiri trisection is likely to be issued after the Lok Sabha elections. Besides, after two months, the metro officers may contemplate on inviting the safety commissioner for inspection of the project and on getting clearance, the metro would be open for public transportation. Sources in Metro Corporation told Free Press that for construction of metro from Bhadbhada till Ratnagiri trisection, bidding process is underway.

It would be after the general election that a work order will be issued in this regard. The work order will go to the lowest bidder. This project will be a part of phase 1. Apart from this, the other pending work orders will be awarded after the Lok Sabha polls. As of now, Bhopal has received five metros and they are sufficient for priority corridor. The rest of the metro trains will arrive as per the schedule. Currently the officials of Metro train are focusing on completing the works of the priority corridor.

The track has already been laid between Subhash Nagar depot to Rani Kamlapati Railway station. The efforts are to expand the Metro till AIIMS. Recently, Metro project managing director Sibi Chakkravarthy had chaired a joint meeting on a comprehensive mobility plan and local area plan including Transit Oriented Development and Multi Modal Integration for Bhopal.

He also reviewed the progress of Systems Domain-Signalling, Rolling Stock etc for Bhopal. Notably, Bhopal metro phase 1 will have two lines vis Line 2 (Orange Line) from Karond Circle till AIIMs and Line 5 (Blue Line) from Bhadbhada square till Ratnagiri Trisection.

The orange line will have elevated stations at Karond square, Krishi Upaj Mandi, DIG Bungalow, Sindhi Colony, Aishbagh, Pul Bogda, Subash Nagar depot, Kendriya Vidhyalaya, Board Office Square, MP Nagar, Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, DRM Office, Alkapuri and AIIMS. It will also have underground stations at Nadra Bus Stand and Bhopal Railway Station.