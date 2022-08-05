e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Leopard electrocuted in MP's Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve

IANSUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 03:45 PM IST
Dead Leopard | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard was electrocuted to death in Madhya Pradesh's Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve, according to wildlife officials.

The officials said the leopard was found dead on Friday within the inner circle of the reserve located in Sidhi district.

"The animal had died hours before the carcass was spotted on Friday morning. Death was due to electrocution. Locals may have also played a part, we are finding out the details," one of the officials said.

Established in 1975, the Tiger Reserve comprises the Sanjay Dubri National Park and the Dubri Wildlife Sanctuary, both of which cover an area more than 831 sq.km.

In June, two leopards were electrocuted at a wildlife zone in Satna district.

