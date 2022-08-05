e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Aakash, Neeru make it double delight for Madhya Pradesh in T5 Trap trials

IANSUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh registered a unique double at the Shotgun national T5 selection trials, winning both the men's and women's Trap competitions through Aakash Khushwaha and Neeru respectively, in Jaipur.

According to information received here, Aakash shot 33 in the men's Trap final and Neeru 29 in the women's final to emerge victorious.

Aakash had qualified for the semi-final stage with a 118 in qualification to be the sixth semi-finalist and finished behind Olympian Kynan Chenai in the four-man semi-final with 20 hits.

He was more accurate in the medal match however and left silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran behind by one target. Kynan settled for bronze with 21, with the satisfaction of topping qualification with a round of 121.

Neeru on the other hand qualified third for the semis with 113 in qualification and then topped her semi-final with 25 hits. Delhi's Kirti Gupta followed her to the final with 25. In the final, Neeru was challenged by Rajasthan's Anushka Singh Bhati who came second with 24 hits. Preeti Rajak won bronze.

