Bhopal: Kishore Kumar’s evergreen songs delight audience

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Singers presented evergreen songs of Kishore Kumar at five different places in the city under a concert ‘Yeh Shaam Mastani,’ captivating the audience on Thursday evening.

The Directorate of culture organised the concert to celebrate the birth anniversary of the legendary singer Kishore Kumar which falls on August 4. Playback singer Debojit Saha from Mumbai popular songs of Kishore Kumar at Anjani Auditorium in Ravindra Convention Centre and it won a huge round of applause from the audience. He began with ‘Ek hasina thi…’. It was followed by songs including ‘Phoolon ke rang se…,’ ‘Ghungroo ki tarah…,’ ‘Musafir hun yarron…,’ ‘Neele-neele ambar…,’ ‘ Yeh sham mastani…,’ ‘Yeh jawani hai deewani…’. He ended with ‘Om shanti om…’.

He was accompanied by Somen Kutty Sarkar on keyboard, Mayur Thombre on drums, Pramod Katekar on guitar and Vijay Pandey on percussion.

Besides, singer Sunil Shukraware and Purvi Suhas with a troupe from Bhopal presented songs at the Career College, BHEL while Alap Bhatt, Rajesh Bhatt, Dev, Alam Khan, Trisha Singh and Shreeja Upadhyay performed at People's University, Bhanpur.

Sanjeev Sharma, Shail Kumar, Mahesh Rupani, Haseeb Ansari, Roopa and Neelam performed at Sadhu Vaswani College, Bairagarh while Rajesh Kumar, Rajendra, Geetika, Sandeepa Pare and Mihika Malviya Kishore Kumar in the campus of Pt. Khushilal Ayurvedic College.