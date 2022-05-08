Bhopal: Legal awareness, health check-up camp for daily wagers held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal District Judge Giribala Singh inaugurated the legal awareness and health check-up camp for daily workers in the district. The camp was organised at a construction site in Awadhpuri.

According to instructions of Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Jabalpur, Shramik Legal Services Week is being organised from May 1 to May 7 in the state.

Giving detailed information about the services of the Legal Services Authority to the workers, Principal District Judge Giribala told about the ways to avail the services and informed them about the legal services toll free helpline number - 15100.

Jasmin Ali Sitara, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Bhopal, in her address, gave detailed information to the workers about the schemes of the construction workers welfare board. Ali also talked about Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, in which a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 is received after 60 years of age.

Free medicines were also distributed after examining more than 500 workers in the health camp.

