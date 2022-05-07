Bhopal: 25-yr-old arrested for raping friend’s 40-yr-old mom

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man has been arrested for raping his friend’s 40-year-old mother in Kolar. Woman’s husband, who is a builder, was granted bail on May 5, 2022 in a forgery case. The next day, he complained to Kolar police about his wife’s rape by his son’s friend. The accused who was arrested was sent to judicial remand on Saturday, according to Kolar police.

After the builder was sent to jail in January 2022 in a cheating and forgery case, his wife came in contact with his son’s friend who is a property dealer and an event organiser.

After the builder was sent to jail in a forgery case, the builder's wife and her son’s friend came close. On January 31, 2022, he made physical relations with her for the first time. Since then, the property dealer continued the act and made obscene videos. After making obscene videos, he began blackmailing the builder's wife.

Kolar police station in charge Chandrakant Patel said, “A case has been registered against the accused for rape. He has been arrested and sent to jail. Investigation is on in the case.”

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:48 PM IST