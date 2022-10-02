Bhopal: Lawyers abstain from work to protest against lathi charge

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lawyers abstained from work in the state on Saturday on the directives of State Bar Council chairman Vijay Choudhary to protest against police lathi charge in High Court premises.

The High Court premises in Jabalpur witnessed unprecedented scenes on Friday after lawyers brought body of a lawyer who had committed suicide after an argument with the opposite party's counsel in a rape case.

According to report, during a bail hearing of a rape accused, the deceased advocate appeared for the victim. An argument reportedly took place between the two advocates representing the parties.

Soon after that, the victim's lawyer committed suicide. Matter flared up when advocates, after receiving information on the death, arrived in court with the body of the deceased.

Thereafter, lawyers reportedly created a ruckus and vandalised the court. They also got into a scuffle with a security officer and sat on a strike in the court premises. Some lawyers' chambers were also set ablaze.

Eventually, the State police had to intervene to deescalate the situation, which led to lathi charge on the advocates. Later, advocates were made to leave the court.