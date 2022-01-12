Bhopal: Lawyer manhandled for 'appearance', NHRC seeks detailed report from Betul SP

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The National Human Right Commission has called for an additional and complete report from the Superintendent of police (SP), Betul by January 29 in connection with an application filed in CJM court, Betul, under Section 239 CrPC.

The case pertains alleged manhandling of a lawyer by police over his ëappearanceí. Under Section 239 Cr.P.C, the Magistrate has to give the prosecution and the accused a chance of being heard besides taking cognizance of the police report and the documents sent therewith.

On March 23 last year, two days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, a Betul-based lawyer Deepak Bundele was allegedly beaten up by Betul police for his ëappearanceí.

The lawyer was on his way to a government hospital to get medicines for his chronic diabetes and hypertension, when one police official slapped him for not wearing a mask. When the lawyer cited the Constitution asking the cop to behave as per the law, other police officials joined and rough him up even more.

The lawyer has filed an application u/s 239 of Cr.P.C. but no hearing has happened till now. In the circumstances, the Commission has directed its Registry to transmit the communication dated June 29, 2021 of the complainant to the Superintendent of Police, Betul, for submission of additional report within four weeks. The Commission also directs the complainant to submit the current status application filed by the victim u/s 239 of Cr.P.C. before the court concerned within four weeks.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:59 AM IST