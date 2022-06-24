Bhopal: Laser treatment for varicose veins begins in BMHRC

Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC), |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) has started laser vein treatment for the patients suffering from varicose veins. A vascular clinic has been opened, where Dr Radheshyam Meena, Interventional Radiologist and Assistant Professor, department of Radiology will give medical consultation to patients in Vascular Clinic on every Wednesday from 9 am to 2 pm. Treatment with laser technology will be provided to patients as required.

Dr Radheshyam Meena said, Few patients suffering from varicose veins don't have major symptoms. They can keep the disease under control by wearing compression stockings etc. Whereas, patients facing difficulty in walking, swelling, pain, ulcer in legs etc need surgery. There are two procedures for treatment of varicose veins, traditional and advanced.

Traditional surgical procedure requires anesthesia and involves making an incision and removing varicose veins. This is an invasive procedure and it takes a few weeks to fully recover and heal, he added.

Dr Meena said, The second category is Laser vein treatment, which is considered a minimally invasive treatment and requires local anesthetic. This whole process is completed in a few minutes. Patients can typically return to normal activities within 24 hours. Furthermore, any pain or other symptoms will usually fade within 5 days or so,

Symptoms include visible tuft or superficial veins, swollen leg and feet, dry skin and color change in the lower leg, non healing ulcer in leg. People who stand for a long time, overweight, having deep vein thrombosis, and also old age people have issues.

